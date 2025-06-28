Tepp RIA LLC Acquires 1,031 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tepp RIA LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 24.9% of Tepp RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tepp RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $617.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $584.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.11. The company has a market cap of $611.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $619.31.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.