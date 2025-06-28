Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.9% in the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 789 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,171.50. The trade was a 19.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total transaction of $3,924,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,161,193.58. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,496,950. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $985.14 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,003.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $981.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,034.79.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

