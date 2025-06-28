Falcon Wealth Planning Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,488,275,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,428,403,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $617.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $619.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $584.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

