T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $373,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $814,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,721,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $235.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.74 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.56, for a total value of $16,102,310.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 648,149,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,437,400,365.44. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 419,040 shares of company stock worth $94,880,434. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

