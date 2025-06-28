Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $2.11 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,533,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,627,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,601.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,979,000 after purchasing an additional 883,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $68.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

