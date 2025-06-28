Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 2,537 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $335,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,261,628.34. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,049.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $962.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $969.42. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $994.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

