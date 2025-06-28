Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) versus Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY) Financial Review

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) and Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enservco and Subsea 7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 0.00 Subsea 7 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Enservco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Enservco has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enservco and Subsea 7″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $22.97 million 0.07 -$8.52 million ($0.17) -0.16 Subsea 7 $5.97 billion 0.92 $15.40 million $0.64 28.48

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than Enservco. Enservco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subsea 7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -23.85% -453.47% -38.48% Subsea 7 2.46% 3.72% 1.98%

Summary

Subsea 7 beats Enservco on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the DJ Basin/Niobrara area in Colorado and Wyoming; the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico; the Marcellus and Utica Shale areas in Pennsylvania and Ohio; the Jonah area, Green River and Powder River Basins in Wyoming; and the Eagle Ford Shale and East Texas Oilfield in Texas. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, commissioning, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; inspection, repair, maintenance, remote intervention, and integrity management of subsea infrastructure services; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water; and hook-up services. In addition, it operates heavy lifting operations and heavy transportation services for renewables structures; and installs offshore wind turbine foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities, as well as engineering and advisory services for customers in the oil and gas, renewables, and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

