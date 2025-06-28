Little House Capital LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Little House Capital LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.8% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,920. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,383 shares of company stock worth $19,035,108 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MA stock opened at $552.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $563.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.