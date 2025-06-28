Little House Capital LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.14 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $100.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average of $100.01.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

