Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 170.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 0.7% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 118.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 185,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,090,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.29.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

