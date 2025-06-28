iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by TPG Advisors LLC

TPG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 3,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.