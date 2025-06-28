iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $224,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.05. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.95 and a twelve month high of $103.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

