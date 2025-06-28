Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,875 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,217,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after acquiring an additional 460,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,239,000 after purchasing an additional 454,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $337.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $338.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.07.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

