Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 85,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 12,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,553.59. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

