The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises about 1.3% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,979,000 after buying an additional 773,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,436,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,479,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,113,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,060,000 after purchasing an additional 120,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $598,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,829,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,768,000 after purchasing an additional 916,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.64. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $5,234,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,224,222.76. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,753 shares of company stock valued at $17,688,180. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

