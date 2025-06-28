HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,628 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $36,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HDFC Bank by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,855,000 after purchasing an additional 347,488 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in HDFC Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in HDFC Bank by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 690,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,863,000 after acquiring an additional 326,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $195.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

