Overbrook Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 1.2% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $609,937,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 853,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 784,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,702,000 after acquiring an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 590,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $576.90 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $478.33 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $556.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.53.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.36.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,542,084.75. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

