Colonial River Investments LLC Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Colonial River Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $436.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $437.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

