Colonial River Investments LLC Acquires 882 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,281,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $195.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day moving average is $147.44. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

