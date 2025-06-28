Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Up 13% – Still a Buy?

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 331,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 86,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11.
Honey Badger Silver Company Profile
Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.
