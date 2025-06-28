AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$15.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. AGF Management traded as high as C$13.44 and last traded at C$13.27, with a volume of 27900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.80.

AGF.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.83.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGF Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGF Management Stock Performance

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$240,609.60. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$41,475.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 93,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,048 and have sold 114,552 shares valued at $1,260,920. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$844.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.