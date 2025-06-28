Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $108.88 and last traded at $108.40. 1,764,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,282,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.66.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80. The company has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 3,657.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 149.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

