MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 2229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of MTN Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.
