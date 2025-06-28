Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Oxford Instruments PLC (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.53, but opened at $25.87. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Oxford Instruments Trading Up 5.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.

