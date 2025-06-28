Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,028,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 688,053 shares.The stock last traded at $21.20 and had previously closed at $21.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on REYN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.99 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 18,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $403,346.52. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,346.52. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $450,212.58. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,766 shares of company stock worth $765,632 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $17,964,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,586,000 after acquiring an additional 275,601 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $4,522,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 314,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 184,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 468,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 172,136 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

