Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,848.02 and last traded at $1,826.86. 16,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 192,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,893.45.

Several research firms have commented on FICO. Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,883.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,887.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,210,495.94. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $1,441,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

