Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 0.3% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTW. FMR LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,484 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,228,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,055,000 after acquiring an additional 285,497 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,836,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,343,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,210,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $304.50 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $255.19 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

