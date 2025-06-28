Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Shares Down 3% – Here’s Why

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.01. 175,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,149,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RELY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -630.33 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,823,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,367,314.81. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 11,900,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $272,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,441,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,361,543.05. This trade represents a 31.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,084,968 shares of company stock worth $276,321,392 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Remitly Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

