Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Lifted by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 3.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after purchasing an additional 922,650,274 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230,349 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,098 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,346,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VTIP opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $50.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.