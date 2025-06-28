First Merchants Corp Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 136,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 95,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

