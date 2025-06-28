BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,207,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,392,000 after acquiring an additional 229,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1%

Travelers Companies stock opened at $263.21 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $70,021,107. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

