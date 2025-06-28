TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MO stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.