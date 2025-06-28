Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 45,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

