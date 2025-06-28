Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3%

EMR stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

