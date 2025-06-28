Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 227 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1,621.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,774 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,713,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,724,000 after purchasing an additional 536,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,624,000 after purchasing an additional 452,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,937,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,260,000 after purchasing an additional 484,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,501,000 after purchasing an additional 935,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.80.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MPC opened at $167.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $183.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average is $147.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.