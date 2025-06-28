Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $326.06 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.95 and a 200-day moving average of $332.93.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

