Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after acquiring an additional 784,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,259,516,000 after purchasing an additional 548,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,448,030,000 after buying an additional 718,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Baird R W cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

