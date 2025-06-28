Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 396 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.77.

Boeing Stock Up 5.9%

Boeing stock opened at $214.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.88. The company has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

