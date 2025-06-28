Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $18,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 937,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82,490 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 44.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.15.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $70.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7,049.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $96.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.