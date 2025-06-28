Westwind Capital Reduces Stock Position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Westwind Capital cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up approximately 1.8% of Westwind Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,035,000 after acquiring an additional 253,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,916,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,477,000 after acquiring an additional 198,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,187,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,591,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,150,000 after acquiring an additional 418,911 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $69.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.41.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

