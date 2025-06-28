Patron Partners LLC Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $273.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710 over the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

