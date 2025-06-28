Patron Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

