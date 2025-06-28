Capitol Family Office Inc. Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Caterpillar comprises about 0.3% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9%

CAT opened at $385.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.13 and its 200-day moving average is $346.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.83.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

