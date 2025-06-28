iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Raised by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 12.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $26,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.62 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

