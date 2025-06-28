CWC Advisors LLC. Has $3.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CWC Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $195.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.96 and its 200-day moving average is $192.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

