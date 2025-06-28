TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Has $18.16 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.7% of TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.08.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $303.45 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.27 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.