Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 11.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $46,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,181,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

