Promising Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now – June 25th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Everbright Digital, NIP Group, and PowerUp Acquisition are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or provide technologies and platforms for virtual worlds, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and related digital experiences. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to businesses building the infrastructure, software, or content that enables immersive online environments and the emerging “metaverse.” These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.90. 146,453,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,664,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.31. 1,235,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,329. The stock has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.33 and its 200 day moving average is $332.81. Accenture has a 12 month low of $273.19 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 373,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.66. Globant has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SK Telecom stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. 392,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SK Telecom has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $24.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Shares of Everbright Digital stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 660,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,432. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47. Everbright Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

NIP Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,766. NIP Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Shares of PWUP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. PowerUp Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

