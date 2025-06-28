Gold Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.5%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of MKL opened at $1,984.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.85. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,491.03 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,896.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,838.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

