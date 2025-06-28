Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 185,700 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 88.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,700 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 70,540 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $5,931,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $178.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.62 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.44 and a 200-day moving average of $175.97.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

